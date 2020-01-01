Robin CoudertBorn 1978
Robin Coudert
1978
Robin Coudert Biography (Wikipedia)
Robin Coudert (born 15 May 1978), also known by his stage name Rob, is a French pop/rock musician, singer-songwriter, producer and film score composer.
