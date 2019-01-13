Metropole Orkest
1945
Metropole Orkest Biography (Wikipedia)
The Metropole Orkest (or Metropole Orchestra) is a multiple Grammy winning jazz and pop orchestra based in the Netherlands, and is the largest full-time ensemble of its kind in the world. A hybrid orchestra, it is a combination of jazz big band and symphony orchestra. Comprising 52 musicians, it is versatile across many musical forms, and is equipped with a "double rhythm section“ - one for pop and rock, and one for jazz based music.
Metropole Orkest Performances & Interviews
Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic (excerpt) from Jacob Collier Prom (Prom 7)
All Night Long (excerpt) from Jacob Collier Prom: (Prom 7)
Highlights mix from Jacob Collier and friends (Prom 7)
Meet the Metropole Orkest
The Best of Charles Mingus Revisited in 3 Minutes (2017)
Metropole Orkest Tracks
Ocean Wide, Canyon Deep
Jacob Collier
Ocean Wide, Canyon Deep
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04db8dz.jpglink
Ocean Wide, Canyon Deep
Last played on
All The Way Home
Bokanté
All The Way Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swy1s.jpglink
All The Way Home
Last played on
We're In This Love Together
Al Jarreau
We're In This Love Together
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqst0.jpglink
We're In This Love Together
Last played on
Djesse
Jacob Collier
Djesse
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04db8dz.jpglink
Djesse
Last played on
All The Way Home (feat. Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley)
Bokanté
All The Way Home (feat. Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swy1s.jpglink
All The Way Home (feat. Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley)
Last played on
With The Love In My Heart
Jacob Collier
With The Love In My Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04db8dz.jpglink
With The Love In My Heart
Last played on
La Maison En Feu
Bokanté
La Maison En Feu
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swy1s.jpglink
La Maison En Feu
Last played on
Pick Somebody Up
Raul Midón
Pick Somebody Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swy1s.jpglink
Pick Somebody Up
Last played on
Green Garden
Laura Mvula
Green Garden
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6qh.jpglink
Green Garden
Last played on
Bod Lanme Pa Lwen [The Beach is not Far]
Bokanté
Bod Lanme Pa Lwen [The Beach is not Far]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swy1s.jpglink
Bod Lanme Pa Lwen [The Beach is not Far]
Last played on
Bod Lanmè Pa Lwen (The Beach Is Not Far)
Bokanté
Bod Lanmè Pa Lwen (The Beach Is Not Far)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swy1s.jpglink
Bod Lanmè Pa Lwen (The Beach Is Not Far)
Last played on
Soul Bossa Nova
Quincy Jones
Soul Bossa Nova
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m9nvv.jpglink
Soul Bossa Nova
Last played on
I'm Beginning To See The Light
Al Jarreau
I'm Beginning To See The Light
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqst0.jpglink
I'm Beginning To See The Light
Last played on
Counter Culture
Henrik Schwarz
Counter Culture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ql8x2.jpglink
Counter Culture
Last played on
Take The A Train
Metropole Orkest
Take The A Train
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swy1s.jpglink
Take The A Train
Last played on
Lullaby Of Birdland
Metropole Orkest
Lullaby Of Birdland
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swy1s.jpglink
Carlos (excerpt)
John Scofield
Carlos (excerpt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql19.jpglink
Carlos (excerpt)
Last played on
My Flame Burns Blue (Blood Count)
Elvis Costello
My Flame Burns Blue (Blood Count)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhrp.jpglink
My Flame Burns Blue (Blood Count)
Last played on
Let The Good Times Roll
Quincy Jones
Let The Good Times Roll
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m9nvv.jpglink
Let The Good Times Roll
AlgoRhythm
Henrik Schwarz
AlgoRhythm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ql8x2.jpglink
AlgoRhythm
Last played on
Traktor (Proms 2015)
Wretch 32
Traktor (Proms 2015)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02nmjxk.jpglink
Traktor (Proms 2015)
Composer
Last played on
IIBS
Jules Buckley
IIBS
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swy1s.jpglink
IIBS
Last played on
Better Get Hit In Your Soul
Charles Mingus
Better Get Hit In Your Soul
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqly5.jpglink
Better Get Hit In Your Soul
Moanin'
Charles Mingus
Moanin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqly5.jpglink
Moanin'
Dry Cleaner from Des Moines
Charles Mingus
Dry Cleaner from Des Moines
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqly5.jpglink
Dry Cleaner from Des Moines
Music Arranger
God Must Be A Boogie Man
Charles Mingus
God Must Be A Boogie Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqly5.jpglink
God Must Be A Boogie Man
Hora Decubitus
Charles Mingus
Hora Decubitus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqly5.jpglink
Hora Decubitus
Music Arranger
Duke Ellington's Sound of Love
Charles Mingus
Duke Ellington's Sound of Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqly5.jpglink
Duke Ellington's Sound of Love
Fables of Faubus
Charles Mingus
Fables of Faubus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqly5.jpglink
Fables of Faubus
Gunslinging Bird
Charles Mingus
Gunslinging Bird
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqly5.jpglink
Gunslinging Bird
Weird Nightmare
Charles Mingus
Weird Nightmare
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqly5.jpglink
Weird Nightmare
Music Arranger
II B.S
Charles Mingus
II B.S
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqly5.jpglink
II B.S
Goodbye Pork Pie Hat
Charles Mingus
Goodbye Pork Pie Hat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqly5.jpglink
Goodbye Pork Pie Hat
Music Arranger
I X Love
Charles Mingus
I X Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqly5.jpglink
I X Love
Music Arranger
O.P.
Charles Mingus
O.P.
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqly5.jpglink
O.P.
Music Arranger
Celia
Charles Mingus
Celia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqly5.jpglink
Celia
Music Arranger
Boogie Stop Shuffle
Charles Mingus
Boogie Stop Shuffle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqly5.jpglink
Boogie Stop Shuffle
Better Git It in Your Soul
Charles Mingus
Better Git It in Your Soul
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqly5.jpglink
Better Git It in Your Soul
Moanin'
Charles Mingus
Moanin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqly5.jpglink
Moanin'
The Dry Cleaner from Des Moines
Charles Mingus
The Dry Cleaner from Des Moines
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqly5.jpglink
The Dry Cleaner from Des Moines
Performer
God Must be a Boogie Man
Joni Mitchell
God Must be a Boogie Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjlz.jpglink
God Must be a Boogie Man
Hora Decubitus
Charles Mingus
Hora Decubitus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqly5.jpglink
Hora Decubitus
Fables of Faubus
Charles Mingus
Fables of Faubus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqly5.jpglink
Fables of Faubus
Gunslinging Bird
Charles Mingus
Gunslinging Bird
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqly5.jpglink
Gunslinging Bird
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 7: Jacob Collier and Friends
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e88qwh
Royal Albert Hall
2018-07-19T02:55:36
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0617w2c.jpg
19
Jul
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 7: Jacob Collier and Friends
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2017: Prom 53: Beneath the Underdog: Charles Mingus Revisited
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ed56q9
Royal Albert Hall
2017-08-24T02:55:36
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04wynpt.jpg
24
Aug
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 53: Beneath the Underdog: Charles Mingus Revisited
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2016: Prom 49: Quincy Jones Prom
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6nbp6
Royal Albert Hall
2016-08-22T02:55:36
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03mwvwk.jpg
22
Aug
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 49: Quincy Jones Prom
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2015: Prom 37: Late Night With … BBC Radio 1Xtra
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/erdc8g
Royal Albert Hall
2015-08-12T02:55:36
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02nmjxk.jpg
12
Aug
2015
Proms 2015: Prom 37: Late Night With … BBC Radio 1Xtra
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2014: Prom 45: Late Night with … Laura Mvula
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3chn3
Royal Albert Hall
2014-08-19T02:55:36
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0253x8d.jpg
19
Aug
2014
Proms 2014: Prom 45: Late Night with … Laura Mvula
Royal Albert Hall
