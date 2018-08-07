Johan ReuterBorn 1969
Johan Reuter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p037h64v.jpg
1969
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9f2a0bb7-a3a6-42a5-87d4-e3c251e377cb
Johan Reuter Biography (Wikipedia)
Johan Reuter (born 1969) is a Danish baritone and opera singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Johan Reuter Tracks
Sort by
Winterreise D911 - No. 5, Der Lindenbaum
Franz Schubert
Winterreise D911 - No. 5, Der Lindenbaum
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Winterreise D911 - No. 5, Der Lindenbaum
Last played on
Des Knaben Wunderhorn vers. for voice & orch
Gustav Mahler
Des Knaben Wunderhorn vers. for voice & orch
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Des Knaben Wunderhorn vers. for voice & orch
Last played on
Sea Drift
Frederick Delius
Sea Drift
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbm.jpglink
Sea Drift
Choir
Last played on
Lulu - Act III
Alban Berg
Lulu - Act III
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbc.jpglink
Lulu - Act III
Last played on
Saul - oratorio in 3 acts (HWV.53) Part 3
George Frideric Handel
Saul - oratorio in 3 acts (HWV.53) Part 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Saul - oratorio in 3 acts (HWV.53) Part 3
Orchestra
Conductor
Last played on
Saul and David Acts III and IV
Carl Nielsen
Saul and David Acts III and IV
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br45l.jpglink
Saul and David Acts III and IV
Orchestra
Last played on
Saul and David Acts I and II
Carl Nielsen
Saul and David Acts I and II
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br45l.jpglink
Saul and David Acts I and II
Orchestra
Last played on
Maskerade - Act 3
Carl Nielsen
Maskerade - Act 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br45l.jpglink
Maskerade - Act 3
Performer
Last played on
Maskarade - Opera In 3 Acts Fs.39 (Act 3 Studenter! Studenter!)
Carl Nielsen
Maskarade - Opera In 3 Acts Fs.39 (Act 3 Studenter! Studenter!)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br45l.jpglink
Maskarade - Opera In 3 Acts Fs.39 (Act 3 Studenter! Studenter!)
Last played on
Strophic Songs Fs.42, Op.21 For Voice And Piano (John the Roadman)
Carl Nielsen
Strophic Songs Fs.42, Op.21 For Voice And Piano (John the Roadman)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br45l.jpglink
Strophic Songs Fs.42, Op.21 For Voice And Piano (John the Roadman)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 33: Brahms's A German Requiem
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ermxp6
Royal Albert Hall
2018-08-07T03:04:36
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p061r9k4.jpg
7
Aug
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 33: Brahms's A German Requiem
Royal Albert Hall
BBC Philharmonic 2016-17 Season: Gurrelieder (with The Hallé)
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eg65v2
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
2017-06-04T03:04:36
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03t4j4z.jpg
4
Jun
2017
BBC Philharmonic 2016-17 Season: Gurrelieder (with The Hallé)
18:30
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
BBC Orchestras and Singers at the Proms: Prom 59: Strauss – Elektra
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e38wrz
Royal Albert Hall
2014-08-31T03:04:36
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01x7w7h.jpg
31
Aug
2014
BBC Orchestras and Singers at the Proms: Prom 59: Strauss – Elektra
19:30
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2014: Prom 59: Strauss – Elektra
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejzwhn
Royal Albert Hall
2014-08-31T03:04:36
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p025v9tp.jpg
31
Aug
2014
Proms 2014: Prom 59: Strauss – Elektra
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2006: Prom 19
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/endxj5
Royal Albert Hall
2006-07-28T03:04:36
28
Jul
2006
Proms 2006: Prom 19
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist