Goldrush are a rock band from Oxfordshire, England. Their music has been compared to Nick Drake, The Byrds, The Flaming Lips and Grandaddy.[by whom?] The band centres on brothers Robin (vocals, guitar) and Joe (keyboards, guitar, vocals) Bennett. The other members are Garo (lead guitar), Growler (bass) and Graham Roby (drums). Original bassist Jef Clayton left the band in 2003.