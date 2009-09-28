GoldrushUK rock band. Formed 1999
Goldrush
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqj9q.jpg
1999
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9f29a94a-6b70-4065-9af5-2488bf27f0f7
Goldrush Biography (Wikipedia)
Goldrush are a rock band from Oxfordshire, England. Their music has been compared to Nick Drake, The Byrds, The Flaming Lips and Grandaddy.[by whom?] The band centres on brothers Robin (vocals, guitar) and Joe (keyboards, guitar, vocals) Bennett. The other members are Garo (lead guitar), Growler (bass) and Graham Roby (drums). Original bassist Jef Clayton left the band in 2003.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Goldrush Tracks
Sort by
Same Picture
Goldrush
Same Picture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj9q.jpglink
Same Picture
Last played on
Goldrush Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist