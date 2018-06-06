Hybrid are a British electronic music group comprising Mike and Charlotte Truman. The group was formed in 1995 by Mike Truman and Chris Healings, with Lee Mullin performing drums. At the time, they were primarily known as a breakbeat collective, although they overlapped considerably with progressive house and trance.

Their 1999 single, "Finished Symphony" was their first charting release, and their debut studio album, Wide Angle, was released that year to critical acclaim. Hybrid are considered pioneers of the electronic genre, and are known for their cinematic approach to their production, specifically with the use of orchestral recordings. After Mullin left the group, their second studio album, Morning Sci-Fi (2003), was made with Adam Taylor and featured collaborations with Peter Hook and Kirsty Hawkshaw. In 2006, Truman and Healings released their acclaimed third studio album I Choose Noise. Charlotte Truman (née James) joined as a vocalist shortly afterwards in 2007. Her first recording with Hybrid was "The Formula of Fear" in 2008, the first single from their fourth studio album, Disappear Here (2010). After a hiatus, founding member Chris Healings left the group in 2015, and their long-awaited fifth studio album, Light of the Fearless, was released in 2018.