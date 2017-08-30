Years & Years Biography (Wikipedia)
Years & Years is a British synth-pop band, founded in London, United Kingdom. The band consists of Olly Alexander, Mikey Goldsworthy and Emre Türkmen. Years & Years' music has been described as electropop, mixing R&B and 1990s house elements. The band's debut studio album, Communion, debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart in July 2015 and was the fastest-selling debut album of the year from a UK signed band.
Their biggest hit single "King" from their debut album Communion reached number one in the UK Singles Chart in March 2015, and peaked within the top ten of the charts in Australia, Austria, Bulgaria, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, the Republic of Ireland and Switzerland. Their single "Shine" from the same album reached number two on the UK Singles Chart.
In April 2018 they announced the release of their second studio album Palo Santo which features singles "Sanctify" and "If You're Over Me", the latter of which reached the Top 10 in the United Kingdom. The album features a dystopian world consisting of robot-like beings named Androids and humans as the minority, and was released on 6 July 2018.
- Years & Years - If You're Over Mehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06w67h6.pnghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06w67h6.png2018-12-25T13:30:00.000ZYears & Years perform If You're Over Me for the 2018 Top Of The Pops Christmas specialhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06w5r55
Years & Years - If You're Over Me
- Your Song: Olly Alexander reveals his favourite trackhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06ks7mq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06ks7mq.jpg2018-09-10T09:59:00.000ZOlly from Years & Years tells the story behind his fave ever track in Your Songhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06ks75z
Your Song: Olly Alexander reveals his favourite track
- Years & Yearshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p068bgkx.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p068bgkx.jpg2018-06-27T22:59:00.000ZGlitter-clad, shape-shifting pop from the Olly Alexander-fronted trio.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p069z5zs
Years & Years
- Years & Years - Glastonbury 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zkj4h.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zkj4h.jpg2016-07-26T22:59:00.000ZFamous for songs that never leave your head, Years and Years gives Sunday a celebration.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p040mt0v
Years & Years - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
- Years & Years - Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03wnkrg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03wnkrg.jpg2016-06-28T22:59:00.000ZHighlights of Years & Years's set at Radio 1's Big Weekend 2016https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03wnrbp
Years & Years - Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2016 Highlights
- 'I've got a Britney dance break I can't remember' Years and Years preview their Glasto sethttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zk2mg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zk2mg.jpg2016-06-26T14:19:00.000Z'I've got a bit of a Britney dance break I can't remember' Years and Years preview their Glasto set.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03zk2nr
'I've got a Britney dance break I can't remember' Years and Years preview their Glasto set
- "I'll do 20 costume changes"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02vt7y1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02vt7y1.jpg2016-04-18T10:31:00.000ZOlly from Years & Years chats Big Weekend outfits, glitter and streamers.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03rf06s
"I'll do 20 costume changes"
- ‘I think people need to experience Japanese toilets’ – Years & Years on how touring the world can open your mindhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03ny2k0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03ny2k0.jpg2016-03-24T13:25:00.000ZApparently the boys have broadened their horizons since they were last here.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03nxnjw
‘I think people need to experience Japanese toilets’ – Years & Years on how touring the world can open your mind
- Years & Years at The Brits 2016https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03knqxc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03knqxc.jpg2016-02-25T20:00:00.000ZYears & Years at The Brits 2016https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03knwjl
Years & Years at The Brits 2016
- Brits Breakthrough Nominees: Years & Yearshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p029pxff.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p029pxff.jpg2016-02-19T14:13:00.000ZClara's week of Brits Breakthrough Act nominee interviews rounds off with Years & Years.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03k2kxc
Brits Breakthrough Nominees: Years & Years
- Years & Years chat to Nick Grimshawhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02l86s2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02l86s2.jpg2015-03-11T13:37:00.000ZYears & Years join Grimmy in the Breakfast studio to chat about their tour.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02lrflr
Years & Years chat to Nick Grimshaw
- Years & Years session for Huw Stephenshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02czgb7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02czgb7.jpg2015-01-08T15:27:00.000ZThree live tracks recorded at Maida Vale in session for Huw Stephens.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02ghzrk
Years & Years session for Huw Stephens
Play
All For You
Shine
Come Alive
If You're Over Me
King
