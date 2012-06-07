The BackslidersAlt-Country Group. Formed 1991
The Backsliders
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1991
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9f21b5e6-2b10-4f0d-9079-03b17da43e72
The Backsliders Biography (Wikipedia)
The Backsliders are an alternative-traditional country-rock band composed of Chip Robinson, Steve Howell, Danny Kurtz, Jeff Dennis, and Brad Rice. Chip Robinson teamed up with Steve Howell to form The Backsliders, which began as a duo in 1991 in Athens, GA.[1][2] The group formed in 1994, and disbanded in 1999. The band has reunited in late 2012.
The Backsliders Tracks
Cowboy Boot
The Backsliders
Cowboy Boot
Cowboy Boot
