The Backsliders are an alternative-traditional country-rock band composed of Chip Robinson, Steve Howell, Danny Kurtz, Jeff Dennis, and Brad Rice. Chip Robinson teamed up with Steve Howell to form The Backsliders, which began as a duo in 1991 in Athens, GA.[1][2] The group formed in 1994, and disbanded in 1999. The band has reunited in late 2012.