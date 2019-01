Jane Louise Weaver (born 1972 in Liverpool) is an English singer, songwriter, and guitarist. She runs the record label Bird. Weaver has performed as part of the Britpop group Kill Laura, the folktronica project Misty Dixon, and as a solo artist. She was brought up in the town of Widnes, Cheshire.

