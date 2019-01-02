Jane Weaver
Jane Louise Weaver (born 1972 in Liverpool) is an English singer, songwriter, and guitarist. She runs the record label Bird. Weaver has performed as part of the Britpop group Kill Laura, the folktronica project Misty Dixon, and as a solo artist. She was brought up in the town of Widnes, Cheshire.
- Jane Weaver - Modern Kosmologyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05r3tp4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05r3tp4.jpg2017-12-14T15:45:15.000ZJane Weaver performs live on The Quay Sessionshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05r3t08
Jane Weaver - Modern Kosmology
- Jane Weaver in conversation with Mark Radcliffehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02npg3d.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02npg3d.jpg2015-04-08T13:01:00.000ZJane Weaver joins Mark Radcliffe to speak about her album The Silver Globe.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02npg60
Jane Weaver in conversation with Mark Radcliffe
- Jane Weaver: Why I Love Bikershttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02mgw11.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02mgw11.jpg2015-03-21T09:49:00.000ZPsych/folk musician Jane Weaver talks about why we need a biker revival.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02mgqtd
Jane Weaver: Why I Love Bikers
Slow Motion
Jane Weaver
Slow Motion
Did You See Butterflies? (6 Music Session, 03 Aug 2017)
Jane Weaver
Did You See Butterflies? (6 Music Session, 03 Aug 2017)
Jane Weaver
The Lightning Back (6 Music Session, 03 Aug 2017)
Jane Weaver
Gutter Girl
Modern Kosmology
Jane Weaver
Modern Kosmology
The Electric Mountain (6 Music session 160614)
Brian Edwards, P.J. Philipson & Jane Weaver
The Electric Mountain (6 Music session 160614)
Arrows (6 Music session for Marc Riley 16th June 2014)
Brian Edwards, P.J. Philipson & Jane Weaver
Arrows (6 Music session for Marc Riley 16th June 2014)
Argent (6 Music session for Marc Riley 16th June 2014)
Brian Edwards, Jane Weaver, P.J. Philipson, Dave Monck & Raz Ullah
Argent (6 Music session for Marc Riley 16th June 2014)
Fallen By Watchbird (6 Music session 160614)
Brian Edwards, P.J. Philipson & Jane Weaver
Fallen By Watchbird (6 Music session 160614)
Arrows
Jane Weaver
Arrows
I Need A Connection
Jane Weaver
I Need A Connection
Did You See Butterflies?
Jane Weaver
Did You See Butterflies?
Don't Take My Soul
Jane Weaver
Don't Take My Soul
Jane Weaver
Slow Motion (6 Music Session, 25 May 2017)
Jane Weaver
The Architect
Mission Desire
Jane Weaver
Mission Desire
Did You See Butterflies (6 Music Session, 25 May 2017)
Jane Weaver
Did You See Butterflies (6 Music Session, 25 May 2017)
Jane Weaver
Modern Kosmology (6 Music Session, 25 May 2017)
Jane Weaver
H A K (6 Music Session, 25 May 2017)
Jane Weaver
The Lightning Back
The Lightning Back (Sex Swing Remix)
Jane Weaver
The Lightning Back (Sex Swing Remix)
Back to artist