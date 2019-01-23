Manj Musik
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02swqv4.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9f1e811a-97c9-4356-a3af-f32b35752fbd
Manj Musik Performances & Interviews
- Manj Musikhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03mtx7w.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03mtx7w.jpg2016-03-15T19:54:00.000ZManj talks YMCMB, industry beef and worldwide domination with desi hip hop!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03mtx8p
Manj Musik
- Manj Musik & Sikander Kahlonhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02h30vk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02h30vk.jpg2016-03-14T18:52:00.000ZManj Musik brings a West Coast vibe for this week's Track Of The Week Chal Chaliye!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03mpgzw
Manj Musik & Sikander Kahlon
Manj Musik Tracks
Sort by
Shehar Vich Galan
Manj Musik
Shehar Vich Galan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swqv4.jpglink
Shehar Vich Galan
Last played on
Party Like A Punjabi
Manj Musik
Party Like A Punjabi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swqv4.jpglink
Party Like A Punjabi
Last played on
Whistle Baja
Manj Musik
Whistle Baja
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swqv4.jpglink
Whistle Baja
Last played on
Playlists featuring Manj Musik
Manj Musik Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist