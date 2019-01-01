The AileronsFormed 2006
The Ailerons
2006
The Ailerons Biography (Wikipedia)
The Ailerons were an indie rock band featuring Charity Hair, Daniel Beattie, Dave Rowntree, Grog Prebble and Mike Smith.
In 2006, they were brought into public view due to their song, "Dig a Hole" being featured as iTunes' free single of the week. The song was from the band's only EP, Left Right. Charity Hair has also worked with Shelly Poole on some songs.
