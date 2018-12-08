Ashton ShepherdBorn 16 August 1986
Ashton Shepherd
1986-08-16
Ashton Shepherd Biography (Wikipedia)
Ashton Delilah Shepherd (born August 16, 1986) is an American country music singer-songwriter. She was first signed to Universal Music Group Nashville's MCA Nashville division in April 2007. Her 2008 debut album Sounds So Good produced two top 40 hits on the Hot Country Songs charts: "Takin' Off This Pain" and the title track. In 2011, she released her second album, Where Country Grows, which includes the top 20 hit "Look It Up".
Ashton Shepherd Tracks
Pickin Shed
Ashton Shepherd
Pickin Shed
Pickin Shed
While It Ain't Rainin'
Ashton Shepherd
While It Ain't Rainin'
While It Ain't Rainin'
Beer on a Boat
Ashton Shepherd
Beer on a Boat
Beer on a Boat
I'm Good
Ashton Shepherd
I'm Good
I'm Good
Where Country Grows
Ashton Shepherd
Where Country Grows
Where Country Grows
Look It Up
Ashton Shepherd
Look It Up
Look It Up
Whiskey Won The Battle
Ashton Shepherd
Whiskey Won The Battle
Whiskey Won The Battle
The Pickin' Shed
Ashton Shepherd
The Pickin' Shed
The Pickin' Shed
This Rainy Sunday
Ashton Shepherd
This Rainy Sunday
This Rainy Sunday
Rory's Radio
Ashton Shepherd
Rory's Radio
Rory's Radio
More Cows Than People
Ashton Shepherd
More Cows Than People
More Cows Than People
Tryin' To Go To Church
Ashton Shepherd
Tryin' To Go To Church
Tryin' To Go To Church
Seventeen Again
Ashton Shepherd
Seventeen Again
Seventeen Again
That All Leads To One Thing
Ashton Shepherd
That All Leads To One Thing
That All Leads To One Thing
Andy
Ashton Shepherd
Andy
Andy
Final
Ashton Shepherd
Final
Final
The Next Time You Cross My Mind
Ashton Shepherd
The Next Time You Cross My Mind
This Is America
Ashton Shepherd
This Is America
This Is America
Old Memory
Ashton Shepherd
Old Memory
Old Memory
Man with a big heart
Ashton Shepherd
Man with a big heart
Man with a big heart
Regular Joe
Ashton Shepherd
Regular Joe
Regular Joe
How Big Are Angels Wings
Ashton Shepherd
How Big Are Angels Wings
How Big Are Angels Wings
The Bigger The Heart
Ashton Shepherd
The Bigger The Heart
The Bigger The Heart
Oft In The Stilly Night
Ashton Shepherd
Oft In The Stilly Night
Oft In The Stilly Night
O California
Ashton Shepherd
O California
O California
I ain't dead yet
Ashton Shepherd
I ain't dead yet
I ain't dead yet
I'm Just A Woman
Ashton Shepherd
I'm Just A Woman
I'm Just A Woman
