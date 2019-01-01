Beyond the BlackGerman gothic metal group. Formed 2014
Beyond the Black
2014
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9f18016f-f0af-4a56-9e58-035c1916a8f3
Beyond the Black Biography (Wikipedia)
Beyond the Black is a German symphonic metal/power metal band formed in 2014 in Mannheim. Their debut album Songs of Love and Death became popular immediately after the release, and entered the German and Austrian national music charts.
Beyond the Black Tracks
