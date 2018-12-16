Celtic ThunderIrish boy band / theatrical live shows / recently formed 2007. Formed 2007
Celtic Thunder
2007
Celtic Thunder Biography (Wikipedia)
Celtic Thunder is an Irish singing group and stage show known for its eclectic, theatrical style show. The group is backed by the Celtic Thunder Band on their concert tours, and their live shows are known for the use of dramatic set pieces (often invoking symbols of ancient Celtic mythology), visual effects, and highly choreographed staging.
Since the original group's formation in 2007, Celtic Thunder has released twelve albums as well as ten live performances on DVD, three of which were split into two releases.
Celtic Thunder Tracks
Christmas 1915
Christmas 1915
The Voyage
The Voyage
