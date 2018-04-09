Alison HagleySoprano. Born 9 May 1961
Alison Hagley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1961-05-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9f15d067-ceac-4240-80cc-4db47472c44d
Alison Hagley Biography (Wikipedia)
Alison Hagley (born May 9, 1961) is an English opera singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alison Hagley Tracks
Sort by
Finale (London, to thee) from Spring Symphony, Op.44
Benjamin Britten
Finale (London, to thee) from Spring Symphony, Op.44
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Finale (London, to thee) from Spring Symphony, Op.44
Last played on
Cosi fan tutte, K.588 (Soave sia il vento)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Cosi fan tutte, K.588 (Soave sia il vento)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Cosi fan tutte, K.588 (Soave sia il vento)
Last played on
Spring Symphony (The Merry Cuckoo; Spring; The Diving Boy)
Benjamin Britten
Spring Symphony (The Merry Cuckoo; Spring; The Diving Boy)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Spring Symphony (The Merry Cuckoo; Spring; The Diving Boy)
Last played on
Spring Symphony: Part IV "London, to thee I do present"
Benjamin Britten
Spring Symphony: Part IV "London, to thee I do present"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Spring Symphony: Part IV "London, to thee I do present"
Last played on
Giunse alfin il momento... Deh vieni non tardar (The Marriage of Figaro)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Giunse alfin il momento... Deh vieni non tardar (The Marriage of Figaro)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Giunse alfin il momento... Deh vieni non tardar (The Marriage of Figaro)
Last played on
from Cosi fan tutte, Act I
"Soave sia il vento"
from Cosi fan tutte, Act I
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
from Cosi fan tutte, Act I
Performer
Last played on
Playlists featuring Alison Hagley
Past BBC Events
Proms 1998: Prom 14
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eb5rzc
Royal Albert Hall
1998-07-27T02:42:01
27
Jul
1998
Proms 1998: Prom 14
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1998: Prom 07
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e82c8g
Royal Albert Hall
1998-07-22T02:42:01
22
Jul
1998
Proms 1998: Prom 07
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1995: Prom 36
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqzd4f
Royal Albert Hall
1995-08-19T02:42:01
19
Aug
1995
Proms 1995: Prom 36
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1989: Prom 50
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/erh3d4
Royal Albert Hall
1989-08-31T02:42:01
31
Aug
1989
Proms 1989: Prom 50
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist