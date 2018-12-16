D Mob (or D-Mob) was one of the stage names used by British house music producer Dancin' Danny D (born Daniel Kojo Poku).

The 1988 UK hit "We Call It Acieed" hit #3 in the UK Singles Chart, and was one of a wave of acid house singles to enjoy success that year. The video was directed by Marek Budzynski. D Mob went on to have a further three Top Twenty singles in the UK during 1989 and 1990, which were "It is Time to Get Funky", which reached #9, "C'mon and Get My Love", which reached #15, and "Put Your Hands Together", which reached #7.

In the late 1980s and early 1990s D Mob charted five songs on the U.S. Hot Dance Music/Club Play chart, four of which went to #1, including "We Call It Acieed", "It is Time to Get Funky", "C'mon and Get My Love" (with Cathy Dennis), and "That's the Way of the World" (also with Dennis). In the U.S. they are best known for the hit "C'mon and Get My Love", again featuring Dennis as vocalist, that crossed over to pop radio and hit #10 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1990.