Daniel Bejar (born October 4, 1972) is an independent singer-songwriter from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Bejar is known for his musical collaborations with Vancouver indie rock band The New Pornographers, and has released material as the frontman of his band Destroyer. He is known for his poetic and often cryptic lyrics as well as his unorthodox vocals. In 2006, he joined with Carey Mercer of Frog Eyes and Spencer Krug of Sunset Rubdown and Wolf Parade as part of indie supergroup Swan Lake. He has also collaborated with his girlfriend Sydney Hermant as the duo Hello, Blue Roses, whose debut album was released in 2008.