Helena WinkelmanComposer/violinist. Born 27 February 1974
Helena Winkelman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.29/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1974-02-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9f0d7843-21e9-4857-b824-0509e564587c
Helena Winkelman Biography (Wikipedia)
Helena Winkelman (born 27 February 1974) is a Swiss-Dutch composer and violinist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Helena Winkelman Tracks
Sort by
Badinerie, from Orchestral Suite no 2 in B minor, BWV 1067
Johann Sebastian Bach
Badinerie, from Orchestral Suite no 2 in B minor, BWV 1067
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Badinerie, from Orchestral Suite no 2 in B minor, BWV 1067
Last played on
Back to artist