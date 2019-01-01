Wendell HallBorn 23 August 1886. Died 2 April 1969
Wendell Hall
1886-08-23
Wendell Hall Biography
Wendell Woods Hall (August 23, 1896, St. George, Kansas – April 2, 1969, Fairhope, Alabama) was an American country singer, vaudeville artist, songwriter, pioneer radio performer, Victor recording artist and ukulele player.
