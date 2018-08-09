Blues MagoosFormed 1964. Disbanded 1972
1964
The Blues Magoos are an American rock group from The Bronx, New York, United States. They were at the forefront of the psychedelic music trend, beginning in 1966. They are best known for the hit song "(We Ain't Got) Nothin' Yet".
(We Ain't Got) Nothing Yet
Tobacco Road
Can't get enough of you
Who Do You Love
