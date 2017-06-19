John MacInnes60s Winnipeg guitarist
John MacInnes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9f05d396-6630-4e6b-83c6-eab665840b0e
John MacInnes Tracks
Sort by
'S MOR MO CHURAM 'S MI GA STIUIREADH
John MacInnes
'S MOR MO CHURAM 'S MI GA STIUIREADH
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
'S MOR MO CHURAM 'S MI GA STIUIREADH
Last played on
A Ghruagach A Chuil Shiomhanaich
John MacInnes
A Ghruagach A Chuil Shiomhanaich
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Ghruagach A Chuil Shiomhanaich
Last played on
Chan Iongnadh Mi Bhi Tursach
John MacInnes
Chan Iongnadh Mi Bhi Tursach
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chan Iongnadh Mi Bhi Tursach
Last played on
Oran An Tombaca
JOHN MACINNES (IAIN PHEADAR)
Oran An Tombaca
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oran An Tombaca
Performer
Last played on
Oran Na Stocainnean
John MacInnes
Oran Na Stocainnean
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oran Na Stocainnean
Last played on
DE NI MI GUN LEINE GHLAN/DOMHNALL DUBH NAN GOBHAR
John MacInnes
DE NI MI GUN LEINE GHLAN/DOMHNALL DUBH NAN GOBHAR
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
B'FHEARR LEAM FHIN/DE NI MI GUN LEINE GHLAN/GEALA BHODAICH
John MacInnes
B'FHEARR LEAM FHIN/DE NI MI GUN LEINE GHLAN/GEALA BHODAICH
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
B'FHEARR LEAM FHIN/DE NI MI GUN LEINE GHLAN/GEALA BHODAICH
Performer
Last played on
Ruighleadh Gogan a ' chinn mhoir
John MacInnes
Ruighleadh Gogan a ' chinn mhoir
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ruighleadh Gogan a ' chinn mhoir
Performer
Last played on
MO NIGHEAN DONN 'S TOIGH LEAM THU
John MacInnes
MO NIGHEAN DONN 'S TOIGH LEAM THU
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
MO NIGHEAN DONN 'S TOIGH LEAM THU
Last played on
B'FHEARR LEAM FHIN/DE NI MI GUN LEINE GHLAN/GEALA BHODAICH
Iain Macleod & John MacInnes
B'FHEARR LEAM FHIN/DE NI MI GUN LEINE GHLAN/GEALA BHODAICH
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
B'FHEARR LEAM FHIN/DE NI MI GUN LEINE GHLAN/GEALA BHODAICH
Performer
Last played on
John MacInnes Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist