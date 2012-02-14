The Forgotten
The Forgotten is an American punk rock band based in Campbell, California. The Forgotten have toured the US, Canada, Europe and Japan numerous times and continue to play shows in California regularly and occasionally tour abroad. The Forgotten appear every year at Punk Rock Bowling Tournament/Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada. All current members of The Forgotten belong to the SKUNX.
