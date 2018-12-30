Dick HaymesBorn 13 September 1918. Died 28 March 1980
Dick Haymes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p06dkxm0.jpg
1918-09-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9f040cf3-90c0-47ec-aa8b-3424bc37a80e
Dick Haymes Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Benjamin Haymes (September 13, 1916 – March 28, 1980), known as Dick Haymes, was an Argentinean-born actor and singer, active in the United States. He was one of the most popular male vocalists of the 1940s and early 1950s. He was the older brother of Bob Haymes who was an actor, television host, and songwriter.
Dick Haymes Tracks
what Are You Doing New Year's Eve
I'll Buy That Dream
Helen Forrest
I'll Buy That Dream
I'll Buy That Dream
Love Walked In
Love Walked In
Put your arms around me honey
Anything You Can Do
Anything You Can Do
You'll Never Know
You'll Never Know
Wunderbar
Wunderbar
What's New?
What's New?
Where or When
Where or When
It can't be wrong
It can't be wrong
Blue Skies
Blue Skies
Moonlight Becomes You
Moonlight Becomes You
Skylark
Skylark
Then Ill Be Tired Of You
Then Ill Be Tired Of You
Let The Rest Of The World Go By
Together
Together
Stardust
Stardust
You Make Me Feel So Young
You Make Me Feel So Young
The Nearness Of You
The Nearness Of You
It Might As Well Be Spring
If I Should Lose You
If I Should Lose You
Count Every Star
Count Every Star
How Deep Is The Ocean
How Deep Is The Ocean
They Didn't Believe Me
They Didn't Believe Me
Little White Lies
Little White Lies
If There Is Someone Lovelier Than You
If There Is Someone Lovelier Than You
Cheek to Cheek
Cheek to Cheek
The Long Hot Summer
The Long Hot Summer
A Little Fish In A Big Pond
A Little Fish In A Big Pond
I've Heard That Song Before
I've Heard That Song Before
So Far
So Far
It Isn't Even Spring
It Isn't Even Spring
It's A Grand Night For Singing
It's A Grand Night For Singing
You'll Never Know (feat. The Song Spinners)
You'll Never Know (feat. The Song Spinners)
Night and Day
Night and Day
The First Noel
The First Noel
As If I Didn't Have Enough On My Mind
As If I Didn't Have Enough On My Mind
You're Just In Love
You're Just In Love
