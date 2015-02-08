Quadro Nuevo is a German acoustic quartet which was founded in 1996 and can be categorized as World Music and Jazz. The band is composed of Robert Wolf (1996 - 2008), Mulo Francel, D.D. Lowka, Andreas Hinterseher (original Heinz-Ludger Jeromine) and since 2008 Evelyn Huber.

Within the last decade the band played about 1500 concerts all over the world and is with its numerous awards and Chart Positions among the internationally most successful German Jazz Bands.[citation needed]

Their style is a composition of (cit. Quadro Nuevo) "Tango, Valse Musette, Flamenco, lovely dedusted filmmusic and an almost faded Italy".

In November 2008 a car crashed into the tour bus. The guitarist Robert Wolf was seriously injured and paralyzed from the neck downwards. He died in April 2015 as a result of the accident.