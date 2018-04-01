Sandrine KiberlainBorn 25 February 1968
Sandrine Kiberlain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1968-02-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9f031865-e8c5-4e19-ab54-1ccd44e9728a
Sandrine Kiberlain Biography (Wikipedia)
Sandrine Kiberlain (born Sandrine Kiberlajn; 25 February 1968) is a French actress and singer. Her most notable roles were in the films The Patriots (1994), A Self Made Hero (1996), For Sale (1998), Alias Betty (2001), Mademoiselle Chambon (2009), 9 Month Stretch (2013), and Number One Fan (2014).
In her career, Kiberlain has appeared in over sixty films and won two César Awards from eight nominations.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sandrine Kiberlain Tracks
Sort by
M'envoyer Des Fleurs
Sandrine Kiberlain
M'envoyer Des Fleurs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
M'envoyer Des Fleurs
Last played on
Sandrine Kiberlain Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist