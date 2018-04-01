Sandrine Kiberlain (born Sandrine Kiberlajn; 25 February 1968) is a French actress and singer. Her most notable roles were in the films The Patriots (1994), A Self Made Hero (1996), For Sale (1998), Alias Betty (2001), Mademoiselle Chambon (2009), 9 Month Stretch (2013), and Number One Fan (2014).

In her career, Kiberlain has appeared in over sixty films and won two César Awards from eight nominations.