MC Chickaboo is an English rapper. In 2002 her collaboration with Timo Maas', "Shifter", went to number one on the Billboard Hot Dance Music/Club Play chart.

MC Chickaboo started out in Birmingham in 1992 with GE Real working the big raves such as Fantasia, Dreamscape and Jungle Fever! Whilst working in the electronic music scene Chickaboo MC’d with producers including DJ Dazee, DJ Craze, Jumpin Jack Frost, DJ Storm, DJ Bailey, Goldie and Afrika Bambaata.

Never one to stay settled in her comfort zone, and having the lyrical talent to MC to a spectrum of musical sounds, Chickaboo exploded into the BreakBeat scene and before long was working with top producers and DJs alike including Timo Maas, Rennie Pilgrem and SuperStyle Deluxe to name but a few. She is the front person for Rennie Pilgrem’s band TCR Allstars who have performed at a number of festivals and clubs including Glade, Glastonbury and Fabric. In fact it was with Rennie Pilgrem and BLIM she won the best song[specify] at Breakspoll 2006.