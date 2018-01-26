The Doors were an American rock band formed in Los Angeles in 1965, with vocalist Jim Morrison, keyboardist Ray Manzarek, guitarist Robby Krieger, and drummer John Densmore. They were among the most controversial and influential rock acts of the 1960s, mostly because of Morrison's lyrics, and his charismatic but unpredictable stage persona.[citation needed] Three of the band's studio albums, The Doors, L.A. Woman, and Strange Days, were placed in Rolling Stone's list of "The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time", at positions 42, 362, and 407 respectively. According to The Washington Post's Martin Weil, the band rose to the center of the counterculture of the 1960s. After Morrison's death in 1971, the remaining members continued as a trio until disbanding in 1973.

The band got its name at Morrison's suggestion from the title of Aldous Huxley's book The Doors of Perception, which itself was a reference to a quote made by William Blake, "If the doors of perception were cleansed, everything would appear to man as it is, infinite." The group signed with Elektra Records in 1966 and released its first album, The Doors, featuring the hit "Light My Fire", in 1967. The Doors released eight albums in five years. All but one hit the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 and went platinum or better. The Doors (1967), their self-titled debut album, was the first in a series of Top 10 albums in the United States, followed by Strange Days (also 1967), Waiting for the Sun (1968), The Soft Parade (1969), Morrison Hotel (1970), Absolutely Live (1970) and L.A. Woman (1971), with 20 Gold, 14 Platinum, 5 Multi-Platinum and 1 Diamond album awards in the United States alone. By the end of 1971 the Doors had sold 4,190,457 albums domestically and 7,750,642 singles. The band had three singles selling over one million in the U.S.: "Light My Fire", "Hello, I Love You" and "Touch Me".