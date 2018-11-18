Lodovico AgostiniBorn 1534. Died 20 September 1590
Lodovico Agostini
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1534
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9efd632b-eba4-4ead-ae93-fc246dbbb47c
Lodovico Agostini Biography (Wikipedia)
Lodovico Agostini (1534 – 20 September 1590) was an Italian composer, singer, priest, and scholar of the late Renaissance. He was a close associate of the Ferrara Estense court, and one of the most skilled representatives of the progressive secular style which developed there at the end of the 16th century.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lodovico Agostini Tracks
Sort by
Anchor che col partire
Lodovico Agostini
Anchor che col partire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Anchor che col partire
Last played on
Una si chiara luce
Lodovico Agostini
Una si chiara luce
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Una si chiara luce
Ensemble
Mentre l'argute sue dolci parole
Lodovico Agostini
Mentre l'argute sue dolci parole
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mentre l'argute sue dolci parole
Ensemble
Contrapuncto primo
Lodovico Agostini
Contrapuncto primo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Contrapuncto primo
Ensemble
Lodovico Agostini Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist