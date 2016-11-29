Jörg BaumannCellist. Born 1940. Died 1995
Jörg Baumann
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1940
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9efb7352-7748-4869-b358-b95376dd6c8b
Jörg Baumann Tracks
Sort by
Septet in E flat major, Op 20 (3rd mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Septet in E flat major, Op 20 (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Septet in E flat major, Op 20 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Canon in F major
Georg Philipp Telemann
Canon in F major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxkk.jpglink
Canon in F major
Last played on
Jörg Baumann Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist