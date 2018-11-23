ProtomartyrUS post punk band. Formed 2008
Protomartyr
2008
Protomartyr Biography (Wikipedia)
Protomartyr is an American rock band formed in 2008 in Detroit, Michigan. It features Joe Casey on vocals, Greg Ahee on guitar, Alex Leonard on drums and Scott Davidson on bass guitar.
Protomartyr Tracks
Night-Blooming Cereus
Night-Blooming Cereus
Forbidden
Forbidden
Corinthian Leather
Corinthian Leather
Wheel of Fortune
Wheel of Fortune
Bags And Cans
Bags And Cans
Up The Tower
Up The Tower
Windsor Hum
Windsor Hum
You Always Win
You Always Win
Caitriona
Caitriona
Don't Go To Anacita
Don't Go To Anacita
Here Is The Thing
Here Is The Thing
Male Plague
Male Plague
Aint So Simple
Aint So Simple
I'll Take That Applause
I'll Take That Applause
The Chuckler
The Chuckler
Half Sister
Half Sister
A Private Understanding
A Private Understanding
My Children
My Children
