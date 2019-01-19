Gang StarrUS hip hop duo, Guru & DJ Premier. Formed 1985. Disbanded 2006
Gang Starr
1985
Gang Starr Biography (Wikipedia)
Gang Starr was an American hip hop duo consisting of MC Guru and DJ/producer DJ Premier.
Gang Starr Tracks
Mass Appeal
Full Clip
Above The Clouds
Code Of The Streets
Moment of Truth
You Know My Steez
Above The Clouds (feat. Inspectah Deck)
Dwyck
Form of Intellect
Jazz Thing
Love Sick
DJ Premier In Deep Concentration
I Believe In You (Su Real Royalty Mash Up)
Royalty (feat. K‐Ci & JoJo)
Royalty
Work
Robbin Hood Theory
