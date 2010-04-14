EarlimartFormed 1999
Earlimart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1999
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9ef1d76d-5f1d-4398-b4ed-05afb3172f26
Earlimart Biography (Wikipedia)
Earlimart is an Indie rock band formed in 1998 in Los Angeles, California, and named after the town of Earlimart, California. The main members are Aaron Espinoza and Ariana Murray. Their early sound has been described as "post-punk", and compared to that of Pixies, Sonic Youth and Sparklehorse; later music has been compared to that of Grandaddy and Elliott Smith. In 2009, Espinoza and Murray joined with Jason Lytle and Aaron Burtch, formerly of Grandaddy, to record an album entitled I Heart California, which was released in 2010 under the name Admiral Radley.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Earlimart Tracks
Sort by
The Town Where You Belong
Earlimart
The Town Where You Belong
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Town Where You Belong
Last played on
Earlimart Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist