Earlimart is an Indie rock band formed in 1998 in Los Angeles, California, and named after the town of Earlimart, California. The main members are Aaron Espinoza and Ariana Murray. Their early sound has been described as "post-punk", and compared to that of Pixies, Sonic Youth and Sparklehorse; later music has been compared to that of Grandaddy and Elliott Smith. In 2009, Espinoza and Murray joined with Jason Lytle and Aaron Burtch, formerly of Grandaddy, to record an album entitled I Heart California, which was released in 2010 under the name Admiral Radley.