Doc WalkerFormed 1996
Doc Walker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1996
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9eee650d-cba4-4af3-9bfc-6f785d32b53b
Doc Walker Biography (Wikipedia)
Doc Walker is a country music group from Westbourne, Manitoba, Canada. They have won Canadian Country Music Awards and had radio hits with the songs "I Am Ready" and "The Show is Free" from the 2003 album Everyone Aboard. In 2001 they released the album Curve. Both albums were for Universal Music Group.
Doc Walker is signed to Open Road Recordings and managed by RGK Entertainment Group.
"Coming Home" was released to radio in June 2009, as the lead single from the group's sixth studio album, Go, released in early September 2009.
"Country Girl" was released to radio in July 2011, as the lead single from the group's seventh studio album, 16 & 1, released August 29 physically and August 30, 2011 digitally.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Doc Walker Tracks
Sort by
What Do You See
Doc Walker
What Do You See
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What Do You See
Last played on
That Train
Doc Walker
That Train
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
That Train
Last played on
Doc Walker Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist