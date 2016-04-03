Florent JodeletBorn 1962
Florent Jodelet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1962
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9eee0dea-e8fa-482d-b75a-455276c962b0
Florent Jodelet Tracks
Sort by
Exultet
Bertrand Chamayou
Exultet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05td6c2.jpglink
Exultet
Last played on
Bolero dur un theme de Charles Racquet
Olivier Latry
Bolero dur un theme de Charles Racquet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bolero dur un theme de Charles Racquet
Last played on
Un long fracas somptueux de rapide celeste (feat. Florent Jodelet & Thierry Fischer)
BBC National Orchestra of Wales
Un long fracas somptueux de rapide celeste (feat. Florent Jodelet & Thierry Fischer)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgbfm.jpglink
Un long fracas somptueux de rapide celeste (feat. Florent Jodelet & Thierry Fischer)
Last played on
Back to artist