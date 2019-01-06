Leroy Van DykeBorn 4 October 1929
Leroy Van Dyke
1929-10-04
Leroy Van Dyke Biography
Leroy Frank Van Dyke (born October 4, 1929) is an American country music singer and guitarist, best known for his hits "The Auctioneer" (1956) and "Walk On By" (1961).
Leroy Van Dyke Tracks
It's All Over Now Baby Blue
It's All Over Now Baby Blue
Walk On By
Walk On By
Handful Of Friends
Handful Of Friends
Fireball Mail
Fireball Mail
Love Letters In The Sand
Love Letters In The Sand
wlak on By
wlak on By
The Auctioneer
The Auctioneer
Auctioneer
Auctioneer
Big Man In A Big House
Big Man In A Big House
