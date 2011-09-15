Astrid Swan (born Astrid Joutseno, 1982) is a Finnish musician and singer. She records in English. Her album Poverina was released May 11, 2005 in Finland (on Delphic Recordings) and May 22, 2007 in the U.S. (on Minty Fresh). Singles from the album were "Poverina" and "Good Girl".

She performed an acoustic cover of The Killers "When You Were Young" on KCMP "The Current" in April 2007.

Astrid Swan's second album Spartan Picnic was released in Finland by Johanna Kustannus in February 2008. The album has received critical acclaim and entered the Finnish National Top 20 album charts. A new LP 'Better Than Wages' was released in 2009, seeing a more synth-based pop direction.