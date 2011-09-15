Astrid SwanBorn 1982
Astrid Swan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1982
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9eebb85d-2fe5-405b-9eef-b03d73f73730
Astrid Swan Biography (Wikipedia)
Astrid Swan (born Astrid Joutseno, 1982) is a Finnish musician and singer. She records in English. Her album Poverina was released May 11, 2005 in Finland (on Delphic Recordings) and May 22, 2007 in the U.S. (on Minty Fresh). Singles from the album were "Poverina" and "Good Girl".
She performed an acoustic cover of The Killers "When You Were Young" on KCMP "The Current" in April 2007.
Astrid Swan's second album Spartan Picnic was released in Finland by Johanna Kustannus in February 2008. The album has received critical acclaim and entered the Finnish National Top 20 album charts. A new LP 'Better Than Wages' was released in 2009, seeing a more synth-based pop direction.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Astrid Swan Tracks
Sort by
Grounded
Astrid Swan
Grounded
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Grounded
Last played on
Astrid Swan Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist