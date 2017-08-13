Mark Perry
Mark Perry, also known as Mark P, was a British fanzine publisher and is a writer and musician.
Perry was a bank clerk when, inspired by The Ramones, he founded the punk fanzine Sniffin' Glue (And Other Rock 'n' Roll Habits) in 1976. Publication ceased in August 1977 when Perry found his energies being absorbed by his new band, Alternative TV, and became disenchanted with the punk scene.
