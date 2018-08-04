Harold BauerUK-born pianist. Born 28 April 1873. Died 12 March 1951
1873-04-28
Harold Victor Bauer (28 April 1873 in Kingston, England – 12 March 1951 in Miami, Florida) was a noted pianist who began his musical career as a violinist.
Cantata BWV 127 - Die Seele ruht in jesu handen
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cantata no. 127 BWV.127: Die Seele ruht in Jesu Handen (Aria)
Johann Sebastian Bach
