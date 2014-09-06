Carolyn Dawn JohnsonBorn 30 April 1971
Carolyn Dawn Johnson Biography (Wikipedia)
Carolyn Dawn Johnson (born April 30, 1971) is a Canadian country music singer-songwriter. Johnson co-wrote Chely Wright's 1999 single, "Single White Female," which reached number one on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart in September 1999. Johnson was signed, in 2000, to record label Arista Nashville.
In 2001, Johnson released her debut album Room with a View. The album's first single "Georgia" reached No. 4 on the RPM Canadian Country Singles Chart for the week of November 6, 2000. "Complicated" was a Top Ten hit on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart. Her next single ("I Don't Want You to Go") was also a Top Ten hit in the U.S. After a three-year hiatus, Johnson returned with the single "Let Me Introduce Myself". It was the lead single from her fourth album, Love Rules, released in 2010.
