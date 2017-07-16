KarnivoolFormed 1998
Karnivool
1998
Karnivool are an Australian rock band formed in Perth in 1997. The group currently consists of Ian Kenny on vocals, Drew Goddard and Mark Hosking on guitar, Jon Stockman on bass, and Steve Judd on drums. Karnivool emerged from a band Kenny and Goddard formed during high school. Their third album Asymmetry was released on 19 July 2013.
