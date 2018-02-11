Ilan ChesterBorn 30 July 1952
Ilan Chester Biography (Wikipedia)
Ilan Chester (born Ilan Czenstochowski) is a celebrated Venezuelan musician, singer, songwriter and record producer. Born in Israel in 1952, to Ashkenazi parents, Ilan emigrated to Venezuela in 1953.
