PreoccupationsFormerly “Viet Cong”. Formed 2012
Preoccupations
2012
Preoccupations Biography (Wikipedia)
Preoccupations is a Canadian post-punk band from Calgary, Alberta, formed in 2012 under the name Viet Cong. The band consists of Matt Flegel (vocals, bass), Scott Munro (guitar, synth), Daniel Christiansen (guitar) and Mike Wallace (drums). The group's musical style has been described as "labyrinthine post-punk".
Preoccupations Tracks
