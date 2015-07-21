The Souther, Hillman, Furay BandFormed 1974. Disbanded 1975
The Souther, Hillman, Furay Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1974
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9ee14ffa-02fb-4fd0-a3f6-d67864cd441a
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Souther Hillman Furay Band (SHF) was a country rock supergroup led by singer-songwriters Richie Furay (Buffalo Springfield, Poco), Chris Hillman (The Byrds, The Flying Burrito Brothers, Manassas), and J. D. Souther (Longbranch Pennywhistle, noted songwriter for Linda Ronstadt and the Eagles). The band recorded two albums during the 1970s before breaking up due to disagreements between the members.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
The Heartbreaker
The Souther, Hillman, Furay Band
The Heartbreaker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Heartbreaker
Last played on
BORDER TOWN
The Souther, Hillman, Furay Band
BORDER TOWN
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
BORDER TOWN
Last played on
For Someone I Love
The Souther, Hillman, Furay Band
For Someone I Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pretty Goodbyes
The Souther, Hillman, Furay Band
Pretty Goodbyes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pretty Goodbyes
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist