The Souther Hillman Furay Band (SHF) was a country rock supergroup led by singer-songwriters Richie Furay (Buffalo Springfield, Poco), Chris Hillman (The Byrds, The Flying Burrito Brothers, Manassas), and J. D. Souther (Longbranch Pennywhistle, noted songwriter for Linda Ronstadt and the Eagles). The band recorded two albums during the 1970s before breaking up due to disagreements between the members.