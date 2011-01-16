Mary Dorothy Maloney (January 29, 1924 – January 19, 2018) was an American actress.

Her film career began in 1943, and in her early years she played small roles, mainly in B-movies. After a decade, she began to acquire a more glamorous image, particularly after her performance in Written on the Wind (1956), for which she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Her film career reached its peak by the beginning of the 1960s, and she achieved later success with her television role as Constance MacKenzie on Peyton Place from (1964–68). Less active in her later years, Malone's last screen appearance was in Basic Instinct in 1992.

Malone died on January 19, 2018. She had been one of the last surviving stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood.