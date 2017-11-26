Leshorn Whitehead (born June 15, 1972), better known by his stage name Chuck Fenda, is a Jamaican American reggae musician and deejay born in Brooklyn, New York. Raised in Jamaica, Fenda is also known as "The Living Fire", "Poor People Defender" and "Chuck Fender". He has toured in both the United States and Jamaica. His songs include "I Swear", "Poor People Cry" and "Better Days", all of which are from his album Better Days. His song "All About da Weed" was featured in the soundtrack for the video game Grand Theft Auto IV.

His Lloyd "John John "James, Jr.-produced fifth album Jah Element was released September 10, 2013 on John John Records.