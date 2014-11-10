Sydney Baynes (3 February 1879 – 9 March 1938) was an English conductor, composer and leader of one of the United Kingdom's most popular radio bands. Born in Sudbury, Middlesex (nr. Wembley), he was educated at Hawley Crescent Primary School and Haverstock Hill School in Camden, Middlesex. He gained his first employment as an organist in London and was later the piano accompanist for singers such as Edward Lloyd and Ben Davies. Through this work he became a respected conductor for London theatres including the Adelphi and Drury Lane. He worked for the BBC for many years and formed and conducted his own orchestra between 1928 and 1938 which broadcast and recorded regularly. He died on 9 March 1938 at Willesden General Hospital, Willesden, London. whilst residing at 14 The Avenue, Wembley.