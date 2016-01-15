Izzy Bizu
1994-04-28
Izzy Bizu Biography (Wikipedia)
Isobel Beardshaw (born 28 April 1994), better known as Izzy Bizu, is an English singer-songwriter signed to Epic Records. Bizu has garnered mainstream radio support from BBC Radio 1's Annie Mac and Phil Taggart and BBC Radio 1Xtra's Trevor Nelson. She has supported Coldplay, Sam Smith, Rudimental, and Foxes on their latest UK tours. In November 2015, Bizu was shortlisted for a Brit Critics' Choice award and longlisted for BBC's Sound of... 2016. She won the BBC Music Introducing Award at the 2016 ceremony. On 25 June 2016, Bizu performed on the Park Stage at the Glastonbury Festival.
Introducing: 10 years of supporting your favourite artists
2017-10-03
For the past 10 years BBC Music Introducing has introduced you to talent who now need no introduction.
Introducing: 10 years of supporting your favourite artists
BBC Music Introducing Artist of the Year: Izzy Bizu
2016-12-13
Izzy Bizu collects the BBC Introducing Artist of the Year Award at the BBC Music Awards 2016.
BBC Music Introducing Artist of the Year: Izzy Bizu
Izzy Bizu - White Tiger (BBC Music Awards 2016)
2016-12-13
BBC Introducing Artist of the Year Izzy Bizu performs White Tiger.
Izzy Bizu - White Tiger (BBC Music Awards 2016)
Izzy Bizu: "I actually didn't think it was going to get this far...it's a happy surprise!"
2016-12-12
Izzy talks about her 'journey' from BBC Music Introducing star to BBC Music Awards winner
Izzy Bizu: "I actually didn't think it was going to get this far...it's a happy surprise!"
Parklife: Izzy Bizu
2016-06-11
Izzy Bizu speaks to BBC Introducing in Manchester at Parklife.
Parklife: Izzy Bizu
Izzy Bizu - Someone That Loves You (feat. HONNE)
2016-05-29
Izzy Bizu performs Someone That Loves You (feat. HONNE) at Radio 1's Big Weekend 2016
Izzy Bizu - Someone That Loves You (feat. HONNE)
Introducing... Izzy Bizu
2016-05-26
From Ethiopia to Glastonbury Festival: discover rising star Izzy Bizu's incredible BBC Introducing story in this special animation.
Introducing... Izzy Bizu
Sounds Random: Izzy Bizu in the hotseat
2016-04-29
The show where James Acaster invites a music guest to share their music collection but leaves the song choice to chance so it sounds random
Sounds Random: Izzy Bizu in the hotseat
Izzy Bizu Tracks
White Tiger
Last played on
Talking To You
Last played on
Diamond
Last played on
I Know
Last played on
Adam & Eve
Last played on
Gorgeous
Last played on
Mad Behaviour
Last played on
White Tiger (Heavytrackerz Remix) (feat. Kano)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Izzy Bizu
Past BBC Events
BBC Music Awards: 2016
ExCeL London
2016-12-12T22:18:15
12
Dec
2016
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2016
Powderham Castle, Exeter
2016-05-29T22:18:15
29
May
2016
BBC Music Introducing: Izzy Bizu
BBC Studios
2015-07-17T22:18:15
17
Jul
2015
12:00
BBC Studios
Glastonbury: 2014
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2014-06-27T22:18:15
27
Jun
2014
