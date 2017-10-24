Maxim Anokhin (born 1988), known by his stage name Limewax is a Ukrainian drum and bass music producer and DJ from Kamianets-Podilskyi, Ukraine. His style is described as inspired by harsher sounds of hardstep and darkstep; however, he is most recognizable as a Skullstep artist. He has collaborated with artists such as The Panacea, Current Value, Donny, Proket, and Dylan.

Anokhin began composing music shortly after moving to Tilburg, Netherlands in 1999. At the age of seventeen, he released his first EP, Changing Crisis, on high-profile label Tech Itch Recordings in 2005. As a result, Anokhin became notable for emerging into the electronic music industry at a young age, and quickly gained popularity leading to performances at Therapy Sessions events worldwide.