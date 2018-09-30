Shakthisree Gopalan is an Indian vocalist, songwriter and performer, famous for her collaborations with the top south-Indian music directors/composers like A.R.Rahman, Anirudh Ravichandar etc. Aside from the film music She has been making a substantial impact in the independent music scene, performing with various bands over the years dabbling in Pop, R'n'B, trip-hop and jazz.

Alongside her success in the Indian film music industry she has been performing and releasing music independently in multiple languages. She has also garnered appreciation for her cover videos on her YouTube channel.

Shakthisree Gopalan is an architect by profession, graduating from Anna University School of Architecture and Planning.