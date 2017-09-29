Irfan KhanPakistani Singer. Born 11 August 1980
Irfan Khan
1980-08-11
Irfan Khan Biography (Wikipedia)
Irfan Khan is a Pakistani pop singer singing in both Pashto and Urdu. His claim to fame came with the release of a Pashto single "Pekhawar Khu Pekhawar De" which translates into "Peshawar Is Peshawar", a song he wrote in a tribute to his hometown. He recently recorded a single with Hadiqa Kiyani called "Jaanan". "Jaanan" was Irfan's title song from his Album by the same name. "Jaanan" proved to be a superhit song all over Pakistan in 2010. It even made it to the Los Angeles Times' "What they are..." section.
Irfan Khan Tracks
Jaanaan
Hadiqa Kiani
Jaanaan
Jaanaan
Nishta Dildar Nishta (Feat. Hadiqa Qayani)
Irfan Khan
Nishta Dildar Nishta (Feat. Hadiqa Qayani)
Nishta Dildar Nishta (Feat. Hadiqa Qayani)
Dooro Dooro
Irfan Khan
Dooro Dooro
Dooro Dooro
Dooron-O-Dooron (Moviebox) Rhythm On Fire
Irfan Khan
Dooron-O-Dooron (Moviebox) Rhythm On Fire
