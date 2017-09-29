Irfan Khan is a Pakistani pop singer singing in both Pashto and Urdu. His claim to fame came with the release of a Pashto single "Pekhawar Khu Pekhawar De" which translates into "Peshawar Is Peshawar", a song he wrote in a tribute to his hometown. He recently recorded a single with Hadiqa Kiyani called "Jaanan". "Jaanan" was Irfan's title song from his Album by the same name. "Jaanan" proved to be a superhit song all over Pakistan in 2010. It even made it to the Los Angeles Times' "What they are..." section.