Orchestra of Opera NorthEnglish Northern Philharmonia. Formed 1978
Orchestra of Opera North
1978
Orchestra of Opera North Biography (Wikipedia)
The Orchestra of Opera North (or English Northern Philharmonia as recording name) is the orchestra that plays for the English opera company, Opera North.
It was founded as the English Northern Philharmonia, and changed its name during the period when Steven Sloane was Opera North's Music Director. Since the Royal Scottish National Orchestra ceased to play for Scottish Opera, the OON is the only orchestra in Britain which performs throughout the year in concert halls as well as opera houses.
The orchestra made a number of recordings for Naxos Records under former Opera North Music Directors Paul Daniel and David Lloyd-Jones.
Orchestra of Opera North Tracks
Ritual Dances from The Midsummer Marriage
Michael Tippett
Ritual Dances from The Midsummer Marriage
Ritual Dances from The Midsummer Marriage
Ritual Dances from The Midsummer Marriage
Last played on
Oh, what a beautiful mornin' (Oklahoma!)
Richard Rodgers
Oh, what a beautiful mornin' (Oklahoma!)
Oh, what a beautiful mornin' (Oklahoma!)
Oh, what a beautiful mornin' (Oklahoma!)
Last played on
A Birthday Suite for Prince Charles (Finale)
Michael Tippett
A Birthday Suite for Prince Charles (Finale)
A Birthday Suite for Prince Charles (Finale)
A Birthday Suite for Prince Charles (Finale)
Last played on
The Rio Grande
Constant Lambert
The Rio Grande
The Rio Grande
The Rio Grande
Choir
Last played on
Entry of Neptune's Chariot (The Triumph Of Neptune)
Lord Berners
Entry of Neptune's Chariot (The Triumph Of Neptune)
Entry of Neptune's Chariot (The Triumph Of Neptune)
Entry of Neptune's Chariot (The Triumph Of Neptune)
Last played on
The Rio Grande
Constant Lambert
The Rio Grande
The Rio Grande
The Rio Grande
Last played on
Spitfire Prelude and Fugue - concert version
William Walton
Spitfire Prelude and Fugue - concert version
Spitfire Prelude and Fugue - concert version
Spitfire Prelude and Fugue - concert version
Last played on
Saraband (Summer's Last Will and Testament)
Constant Lambert
Saraband (Summer's Last Will and Testament)
Saraband (Summer's Last Will and Testament)
Saraband (Summer's Last Will and Testament)
Last played on
A Colour Symphony (2nd mvt, Red)
Arthur Bliss
A Colour Symphony (2nd mvt, Red)
A Colour Symphony (2nd mvt, Red)
A Colour Symphony (2nd mvt, Red)
Last played on
Chamber of Time
AEONS: A SOUND WALK ALONG THE RIVER TYNE FOR THE GREAT EXHIBITION OF THE NORTH
Chamber of Time
Chamber of Time
Chamber of Time
Performer
Last played on
Cherry Ripe
Frank Bridge
Cherry Ripe
Cherry Ripe
Cherry Ripe
Last played on
Charterhouse Suite
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Charterhouse Suite
Charterhouse Suite
Charterhouse Suite
Last played on
Dance for the Followers of Leo (Horoscope Suite)
Constant Lambert
Dance for the Followers of Leo (Horoscope Suite)
Dance for the Followers of Leo (Horoscope Suite)
Dance for the Followers of Leo (Horoscope Suite)
Last played on
Satan's Dance of Triumph (Job)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Satan's Dance of Triumph (Job)
Satan's Dance of Triumph (Job)
Satan's Dance of Triumph (Job)
Last played on
A Birthday Suite for Prince Charles (Berceuse)
Michael Tippett
A Birthday Suite for Prince Charles (Berceuse)
A Birthday Suite for Prince Charles (Berceuse)
A Birthday Suite for Prince Charles (Berceuse)
Last played on
Oh, what a beautiful mornin' (Oklahoma!)
Richard Rodgers
Oh, what a beautiful mornin' (Oklahoma!)
Oh, what a beautiful mornin' (Oklahoma!)
Oh, what a beautiful mornin' (Oklahoma!)
Last played on
Je veux vivre (Romeo et Juliette)
Charles‐François Gounod
Je veux vivre (Romeo et Juliette)
Je veux vivre (Romeo et Juliette)
Je veux vivre (Romeo et Juliette)
Last played on
Romance, Op 62
Edward Elgar
Romance, Op 62
Romance, Op 62
Romance, Op 62
Last played on
Polka; Noche Espnola: Popular Song (Facade)
William Walton
Polka; Noche Espnola: Popular Song (Facade)
Polka; Noche Espnola: Popular Song (Facade)
Polka; Noche Espnola: Popular Song (Facade)
Last played on
Britannia, Op 52
Sir Alexander Campbell Mackenzie
Britannia, Op 52
Britannia, Op 52
Britannia, Op 52
Last played on
Johannesburg Festival Overture
William Walton
Johannesburg Festival Overture
Johannesburg Festival Overture
Johannesburg Festival Overture
Last played on
Aubade héroïque
Constant Lambert
Aubade héroïque
Aubade héroïque
Aubade héroïque
Last played on
Flower Duet from Lakme
Léo Delibes
Flower Duet from Lakme
Flower Duet from Lakme
Flower Duet from Lakme
Last played on
'Oh, what a beautiful mornin' (Oklahoma!)
Richard Rodgers
'Oh, what a beautiful mornin' (Oklahoma!)
'Oh, what a beautiful mornin' (Oklahoma!)
'Oh, what a beautiful mornin' (Oklahoma!)
Last played on
The Wise Virgins - Ah how ephemeral
William Walton
The Wise Virgins - Ah how ephemeral
The Wise Virgins - Ah how ephemeral
The Wise Virgins - Ah how ephemeral
Last played on
Spring Idyll
Frederick Delius
Spring Idyll
Spring Idyll
Spring Idyll
Last played on
4 Sea Interludes - Sunday Morning and Storm
Benjamin Britten
4 Sea Interludes - Sunday Morning and Storm
4 Sea Interludes - Sunday Morning and Storm
4 Sea Interludes - Sunday Morning and Storm
Last played on
Allegro - Come Home
Richard Rodgers
Allegro - Come Home
Allegro - Come Home
Allegro - Come Home
Last played on
Britannia - A Nautical Overture Op.52
Sir Alexander Campbell Mackenzie
Britannia - A Nautical Overture Op.52
Britannia - A Nautical Overture Op.52
Britannia - A Nautical Overture Op.52
Last played on
2 Studies for Orchestra Op.16, no.2 - Adagio ma non troppo
Arthur Bliss
2 Studies for Orchestra Op.16, no.2 - Adagio ma non troppo
2 Studies for Orchestra Op.16, no.2 - Adagio ma non troppo
2 Studies for Orchestra Op.16, no.2 - Adagio ma non troppo
Last played on
Job - A masque for Dancing - Scene 1
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Job - A masque for Dancing - Scene 1
Job - A masque for Dancing - Scene 1
Job - A masque for Dancing - Scene 1
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1997: Prom 08
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e632mb
Royal Albert Hall
1997-07-24T22:50:28
24
Jul
1997
Proms 1997: Prom 08
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1992: Prom 62
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5jv2m
Royal Albert Hall
1992-09-08T22:50:28
8
Sep
1992
Proms 1992: Prom 62
Royal Albert Hall
